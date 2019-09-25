Adam Levine Looks Totally Different With Long Hair In Maroon 5 ‘Memories’ Video

Maroon 5 went back in time with some epic throwback pics from their two decades together for a video set to their new single, “Memories.”

Adam Levine, the band’s frontman, looked unrecognizable sporting shoulder-length hair, no visible tattoos and a baggy white t-shirt in one of the old photos. Maroon 5 teamed up with Apple to release the new song, which can be used with the “Memories” feature in the Photos app of your iPhone or iPad.

Maroon 5 joined the walk through memory lane by creating their own video using photos from the last 20 years of them being friends and musicians. The never-before-seen snapshots from the band’s beginnings can be checked out in their “Made With Memories” video here.

This is the first time that Apple has teamed up with an artist to launch a new song through the Photos app. Adam Levine dished about the latest project to Zane Lowe on Beats 1.

“No matter what happens in the world around you, think about those people you love and share some good memories. We wrote this song to bring people together. It’s an important message for right now, and we love that we can still surprise ourselves and our fans after all these years. In addition to the song, the band would also like to share some of our fondest memories that shaped us over the years. We urge you to do the same. Sometimes, amidst all the static, it’s a valuable exercise to peel back the layers and share our most basic memories. It’s what unites us and makes us one human race,” Adam Levine said about the song “Memories.”

This song is the first single from the band since 2018 and we can’t wait for the upcoming seventh album!

