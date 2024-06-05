Adam Levine Returning To ‘The Voice’ After 6 Years Alongside Kelsea Ballerini For Season 27

“The Voice” Season 27 will see both a familiar face and a new one in the swiveling red chairs.The singing competition announced on June 5 that original coach and multi-Grammy Award nominee Adam Levine will be back on the coaching lineup after a six-year absence.

Rounding out the panel of coaches as the newest addition will be none other than country superstar and multi-Grammy winner Kelsea Ballerini.

Ballerini is no stranger to the show, having served as a Battle Rounds advisor on Season 16 and filling in as coach during Season 20 for Team Kelly Clarkson.

Levine’s history with the show of course is much more extensive. The Maroon 5 frontman was among the original coaching lineup and stayed for 16 seasons before leaving the show in 2019. During the eight years he spent coaching up-and-coming artists, three went on to win the competition.

When he announced his departure in May 2019, Levine shared a heartfelt message with his fans on social media.

“About 8 years ago, [executive producer] Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage,” he wrote on Facebook at the time. “First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

Vocal powerhouse Michael Bublé, who is joining the show in the fall for its 26th season, will also return for Season 27.

The fourth and final coach is EGOT winner John Legend, marking his 10th outing.

Season 27 of “The Voice” is set to premiere in Spring 2025 on NBC. Before then, fans will get Season 26 this fall, with Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.