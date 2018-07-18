Adam Rippon and Mikaela Shiffrin Get Slimed On The 'Double Dare' Course On Access Live: See Them In Action!

Adam Rippon and Mikaela Shiffrin teamed up on Access Live this morning to run a mini-version of Nickelodeon’s 'Double Dare' course – and it was as epic and slimy as you would imagine!

The Olympic medalists faced off against Access Live's Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales and Scott Evans, and naturally it was a slimy affair. Double Dare's own Marc Summers was there to moderate as Mikaela and Adam got off to a strong start!