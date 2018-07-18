Adam Rippon and Mikaela Shiffrin Get Slimed On The 'Double Dare' Course On Access Live: See Them In Action!

Adam Rippon and Mikaela Shiffrin teamed up on Access Live this morning to run a mini-version of Nickelodeon’s 'Double Dare' course – and it was as epic and slimy as you would imagine!
The Olympic medalists faced off against Access Live's Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales and Scott Evans, and naturally it was a slimy affair. Double Dare's own Marc Summers was there to moderate as Mikaela and Adam got off to a strong start!
Adam and Mikaela tackled the course as they slid through an open mouth and dove through the treacherous ringer. But it was the iconic Double Dare Nose that Adam couldn't pick fast enough. They did fare better than hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover. Kit couldn’t get her head through the ringer – and needed a little help from Marc Summers!
It all ended with a group sliming – hopefully Adam and Mikaela can wash the slime out of their hair before hitting the ESPYs red carpet tonight!