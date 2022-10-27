Adam Rippon & Kit Hoover Transform Into Barbie & Ken – Just Like Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling!

Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

Host Kit Hoover and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon are getting into the Halloween spirit this year on “Access Daily” with totally tubular costumes.

For the spooky episode, Kit and Adam teamed up and transformed into the iconic plastic duo, Barbie and Ken.

Complete with bleach blonde locks and neon skating outfits, the two looked like they were ready to rollerblade their way on the Venice Beach boardwalk just like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were spotted doing while filming their upcoming movie about the beloved Mattel dolls.

Margot and Ryan were captured wearing pretty similar outfits earlier this year while in character as Barbie and Ken … and we think it’s pretty safe to say Kit and Adam could serve as the pair’s stand-ins!

Get into the spooky spirit by tuning into “Access Daily” on Monday to see more of Kit and Adam’s rad costume!