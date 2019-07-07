Adam Sandler And Zendaya React To Cameron Boyce’s Death

Stars are mourning the death of Cameron Boyce.

Adam Sandler, who starred in 2010’s “Grown Ups” with Cameron Boyce, penned an emotional tribute to his late co-star.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world,” he wrote. “Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Fellow Disney star Zendaya, who was in an episode of “Shake It Up” with the actor, posted the same photo on her IG story writing, “Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family.”

Hozier also reacted tweeting, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Cameron Boyce. When we met I was taken aback by his energy and drive, his dedication to his craft and the sheer kindness he exuded. It was a joy to witness the man’s skill. Sending love to his family and loved ones.”

Their reactions come after it was revealed that the “Descendants” star died at age 20 from a seizure that happened when he was asleep.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson told ABC News on behalf of the Boyce family.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Disney Channel also issued a statement to ABC News saying, “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work.”

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

