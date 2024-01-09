Adan Canto, ‘The Cleaning Lady’ & ‘Designated Survivor’ Star, Dead At 42

Adan Canto, best known for TV roles in “The Cleaning Lady” and “Designated Survivor,” has died. He was 42.

The actor passed away on Jan. 9 following a private bout with appendiceal cancer, per multiple reports.

Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment issued a joint statement on Canto’s death, honoring his prolific on-screen work over the years.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in ‘The Following’ more than a decade ago,” the statement read. “Most recently, he lit up the screen in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Canto’s reps also spoke out on the sad loss, reflecting on his impact and the legacy he leaves behind.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” his reps told The Hollywood Reporter. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

The performer also appeared in shows including “Narcos,” “Mixology,” “Blood and Oil” and more, and he made his feature film debut as Sunspot in 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” He starred on “Designated Survivor” for three seasons as eventual Vice President-elect Aaron Shore opposite Kiefer Sutherland’s commander-in-chief.

Co-star Kal Penn mourned Canto in a bittersweet Instagram post that featured photos of the pair working together on the political thriller and enjoying time off-set with their castmates.

“Absolutely heartbreaking to lose Adan Canto. He was so genuine and warm, immensely talented; such a good person who was simultaneously calm and motivating. And funny. He was very, very funny. I’m so lucky to have known you. My heart goes out to Steph, the kids, and the whole family,” he wrote in his caption.

And Halle Berry, who directed Canto in 2020’s “Bruised,” got honest about her sorrow over the sad news.

“I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart 🕊️ 🤍” she wrote on Instagram.

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and their two children, 3-year-old Roman and 1-year-old Eve.