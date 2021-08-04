Addison Rae Makes Her Acting Debut In ‘He’s All That’ Trailer

Addison Rae has gone from dancing on TikTok to acting in movies!

The 20-year-old appears in the newly-released trailer for “He’s All That,” which dropped on Wednesday.

The reimagining of the 1999 hit “She’s All That” features the social media superstar as popular high schooler Padgett Sawyer.

Padgett accepts a bet to transform geeky Cameron Kweller, played by Tanner Buchanan, into prom king material. But, as in the original film, things seem to go awry when Cameron catches wind of Padgett’s antics – and it also looks like the leads end up catching feelings for each other!

Rachael Leigh Cook, who shot to fame in the original ‘90s film as Laney Boggs, stars as Padgett’s mom Anna Sawyer.

Addison’s IRL bestie Kourtney Kardashian is also set to make a cameo in the film, and even makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

Access Hollywood previously chatted with Addison in July 2020, and the star opened up about her friendship with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star.

“She’s such an amazing person and I look up to her so much. So it is really cool to be able to teach her a TikTok dance every now and then,” she said.

“He’s All That” debuts on Netflix on Aug. 27.

— Stephanie Swaim

