Addison Rae Turns Heads In Risqué MTV Movie Awards Look

Addison Rae came to slay at the 2021 MTV Movie Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old TikTok star rocked a barely there ensemble at the award show, showing off major underboob in a skimpy, sheer bandeau top paired with a belly chain. She completed the look with a black skirt and a black blazer.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: Addison Rae attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Addison wore her hair down and also went high-drama with her makeup with dark shadow and a light pink lip.

Addison is one of many super talents who was tapped to present at the award show.

And she wasn’t the only big star to show off some major skin when it came to the fashion department, either! Madison Bailey took the plunge with her midriff-baring ensemble. And Jurnee Smollett also rocked a dress with cutouts.

Check out all the hottest looks at the 2021 MTV Movie Awards above!

 

