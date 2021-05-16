Addison Rae Turns Heads In Risqué MTV Movie Awards Look

Addison Rae came to slay at the 2021 MTV Movie Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old TikTok star rocked a barely there ensemble at the award show, showing off major underboob in a skimpy, sheer bandeau top paired with a belly chain. She completed the look with a black skirt and a black blazer.

Addison wore her hair down and also went high-drama with her makeup with dark shadow and a light pink lip.

PHOTOS: 2021 MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: The Best Of The Red Carpet View Gallery

Addison is one of many super talents who was tapped to present at the award show.

And she wasn’t the only big star to show off some major skin when it came to the fashion department, either! Madison Bailey took the plunge with her midriff-baring ensemble. And Jurnee Smollett also rocked a dress with cutouts.

Check out all the hottest looks at the 2021 MTV Movie Awards above!