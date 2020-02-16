Adele Does Rare Performance At Her Best Friend’s Wedding

Hello, it’s Adele… being the best bff ever!

The Grammy winner’s bestie Laura Dockrill tied the knot with The Maccabees musician Hugo White and Adele was on hand to get the party started!

She first officiated the wedding, which was captured by people in attendance at the event.

And Adele went all out, jumping on stage at the reception to belt out “Rolling In The Deep.”

She didn’t just sing her own music she also belted out “Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls! Laura was also seen on stage and appeared to be living her best life.

Adele is notoriously private and is rarely seen out and about. Her last post on Instagram was from all the way back in December.

The performance was even more special, as the singer last hit the stage in an official capacity back in 2017 at the Wembley Stadium in London.

The besties both looked stunning at the wedding. Adele rocked a white top, and a floral cinch waist skirt that showed off the singer’s slimmed down curves.

Laura went for a gorgeous floral print dress and a high ponytail. She share a loved up snap from the moment she got to kiss her groom, with Adele smiling in the background rocking a fascinator.

“True love @hugowhitenoise,” she wrote.

Seems like this was one rocking party!

