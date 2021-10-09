Adele Drops Surprise Preview Of ‘Easy On Me,’ Her First New Single In 6 Years: Listen!

Adele is as excited about her new music as the rest of us are!

The superstar surprised fans with a nearly minute-long preview of her upcoming single “Easy On Me” days ahead of its scheduled release.

Adele dropped the teaser in an impromptu Instagram Live on Saturday and fans quickly clipped the moment to preserve across social media.

The 33-year-old listened along with viewers, resting her chin in her hand and bobbing along to the piano ballad. Adele seemingly tried to keep her expression as neutral as possible but she couldn’t help cracking a smile or two while hearing her apparent favorite parts of the song.

The snippet included a full verse before stopping just after the chorus kicked in, when Adele realized she might have been about to give away too much.

“That’s it, that’s all I’m gonna play,” she said with a grin.

“Easy On Me” will be available starting Oct. 15. Further details about the song’s corresponding album remain under wraps, though “30” has been the widely assumed title given Adele’s pattern of naming her LPs after the age she was during the creative process.

Cryptic “30” logos have also been spotted projected across multiple global landmarks recently, including Paris’ Eiffel Tower and the Colosseum in Rome.

Earlier this week, Adele officially confirmed the arrival of “Easy On Me” with a black-and-white trailer for the music video, which shows her driving down a country road as sheet music flies out of the car window.

The project will mark Adele’s first studio work in six years, following 2015’s smash “25.” Her comeback has also included a candid and lengthy interview for the November issues of U.S. and British Vogue, in which she opened up about finding love again after a painful divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The Grammy winner and boyfriend Rich Paul made their romance Instagram official last month, and Adele explained to the fashion mag why she decided she was ready to go public with the high-profile sports agent.

“I did date before Rich, but they hated it. They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me…Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all,” she said. “It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows. He’s great. He’s so f***ing funny. He’s so smart, you know.”

— Erin Biglow