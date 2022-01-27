Adele, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo & More Superstars Nominated For iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Award nominees are here! A-list recording artists and influencers will be celebrated at the ninth annual show, set to air live on Fox from the Shrine Auditorium on March 22.

 Now in its ninth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout the last year.

Fans are also encouraged to weigh in on the winners! Voters will be able to cast ballots in a number of categories including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Charli D’Amelio, Doja Cat And More Dazzle On iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

Charli D’Amelio, Doja Cat And More Dazzle On iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

View Gallery

According to a press release, social media voting begins Jan. 17 and will close on March 15 at 11:59 PM PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards. 

The full list of 2022 nominees is as follows:

Song of the Year:

  • “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
  • “drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Easy On Me” – Adele
  • “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
  • “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • “Levitating” – Dua Lipa
  • “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
  • “Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • “positions” – Ariana Grande
  • “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year:

  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

  • AJR
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • BTS
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maroon 5

Best Collaboration:

  • “Best Friend”- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
  • “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
  • “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
  • “Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist:

  • Giveon
  • Måneskin
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Tate McRae
  • The Kid LAROI

Alternative Song of the Year:

  • “All My Favorite Songs” – Weezer featuring AJR
  • “Follow You” – Imagine Dragons
  • “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
  • “my ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
  • “Shy Away” – twenty one pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year:

  • All Time Low
  • Billie Eilish
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • twenty one pilots

Best New Alternative Artist:

  • Cannons
  • Clairo
  • girl in red
  • Måneskin
  • WILLOW

Rock Song of the Year:

  • “And So It Went” – The Pretty Reckless
  • “Living The Dream” – Five Finger Death Punch
  • “Nowhere Generation” – Rise Against
  • “Wait A Minute My Girl” – Volbeat
  • “Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

  • Chevelle
  • Five Finger Death Punch
  • Foo Fighters
  • Mammoth WVH
  • The Pretty Reckless

Best New Rock Artist:

  • All Good Things
  • Architects
  • Ayron Jones
  • Mammoth WVH
  • Zero 9:36

 Country Song of the Year:

  • “Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown
  • “Forever After All” – Luke Combs
  • “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
  • “Just The Way” – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
  • “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Country Artist of the Year:

  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

  • Lainey Wilson
  • Niko Moon
  • Parker McCollum
  • Ryan Hurd
  • Tenille Arts

Dance Song of the Year:

  • “BED” – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
  • “Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish
  • “Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
  • “Love Tonight” – Shouse
  • “You” – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

Dance Artist of the Year:

  • Anabel Englund
  • David Guetta
  • Joel Corry
  • Regard
  • Swedish House Mafia

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

  • “Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems
  • “Time Today” – Moneybagg Yo
  • “Up” – Cardi B
  • “Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
  • “What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

  • Drake
  • Lil Baby
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • Pop Smoke

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

  • BIA
  • Coi Leray
  • Lil Tjay
  • Pooh Shiesty
  • Yung Bleu

R&B Song of the Year:

  • “Damage” – H.E.R.
  • “Good Days” – SZA
  • “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon
  • “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • “Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Artist of the Year:

  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • Giveon
  • H.E.R.
  • Jazmine Sullivan
  • Tank

Best New R&B Artist:

  • Chlöe
  • Giveon
  • Tone Stith
  • VanJess
  • Vedo

Latin Song of the Year:

  • “BICHOTA” – KAROL G
  • “In Da Getto” – J Balvin & Skrillex
  • “Pepas” – Farruko
  • “Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro
  • “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

Latin Artist of the Year:

  • Bad Bunny
  • Camilo
  • Farruko
  • KAROL G
  • Rauw Alejandro

Best New Latin Artist:

  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme
  • Maria Becerra
  • Nicki Nicole
  • Tokischa

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

  • “¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
  • “A La Antigüita” – Calibre 50
  • “Dime Cómo Quieres” – Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar
  • “La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
  • “Mi Primer Derrota” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
  • “Saludos a Mi Ex” – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

  • Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Christian Nodal
  • Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
  • La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

  • “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift
  • “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
  • “deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Easy On Me” – Adele
  • “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
  • “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
  • “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
  • “Your Power” – Billie Eilish

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

  • “Fix You” (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves
  • “good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello
  • “Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes
  • “Heather” (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae
  • “I’m Still Standing” (Elton John) – Demi Lovato
  • “Jolene” (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X
  • “Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

  • #Arianators – Ariana Grande
  • #Beliebers – Justin Bieber
  • #BTSARMY – BTS
  • #Harries – Harry Styles
  • #Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion
  • #Limelights – Why Don’t We
  • #Livies – Olivia Rodrigo
  • #Louies – Louis Tomlinson
  • #Rushers – Big Time Rush
  • #Selenators – Selena Gomez
  • #Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

  • “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
  • “Build a B*tch” – Bella Poarch
  • “Butter” – BTS
  • “drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza
  • “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
  • “Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  • “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
  • “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

  • Bella Poarch
  • Claire Rosinkranz
  • Jax
  • JORDY
  • Tai Verdes
  • Tayler Holder

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

  • All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) – Andy Barron
  • Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM
  • Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) – Cynthia Parkhurst
  • What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) – David Bergman
  • Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) – Elliott Ingham
  • The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) – PROJECTBLACKBOXX
  • 2021 Tour (Maroon 5) – Travis Schneider

TikTok Bop of the Year*Socially Voted Category

  • “Beggin’” – Måneskin
  • “good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Just For Me” – PinkPantheress
  • “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
  • “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
  • “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
  • “Thot Sh*t” – Megan Thee Stallion
  • “TWINNEM” – Coi Leray
  • “Up” – Cardi B
  • “Woman” – Doja Cat

Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

  • 30 – Adele
  • Certified Lover Boy – Drake
  • Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters
  • Solar Power – Lorde
  • Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves
  • Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers
  • Voyage – ABBA

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

  • Alexa Chalnick
  • ASTON
  • Cassa Jackson
  • Ellie Dixon
  • Jax
  • Lauren Weintraub
  • Peytan Porter
  • Sarah Barrios
  • vaultboy

 

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Celine Dion Cancels Rest Of North American Tour Due To 'Severe And Persistent Muscle Spasms'

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.