Adele Shares Make-Up Free Photos From Rehearsal: ‘Who’s Ready For Tomorrow!?’

Adele is gearing up for an epic performance at British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park this weekend!

The “Easy On Me” songstress is clearly making sure the show will be in tip-top shape, as she posted to her Instagram snaps from a behind the scenes rehearsal.

“Who’s ready for tomorrow!?” she captioned the photos.

The 34-year-old singer sat crossed-legged on a chair with a tea beside her and rocking comfy, casual clothes. Adele’s back-up singers also got a photographic shout-out, but they looked to be deep in concentration as they prepared for the show.

Adele’s performance this weekend will be her first since the Brit Awards back in February, which came just after she controversially cancelled her residency in Las Vegas.

At the time, the “Hello” singer postponed the shows, which was supposed to reside at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, just one day before she was set to take to the stage.

In a tearful video that she posted to her Instagram at the time, she said, “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew, half my team have come down with Covid – they still are – and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She concluded the heartbreaking video on a happy note, assuring fans, “I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry, I’m sorry.”

Adele will take the stage at Hyde Park in London on Friday and Saturday for the annual music festival.

She will be joined by other major talents including Gabrielle, Kacey Musgraves and many more.