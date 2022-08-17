Air Fryer Cooking Essentials To Make Tasty Treats

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.

Air fryers have taken the at-home culinary world by storm. Essentially super-powered convection ovens that are small enough to sit on a kitchen countertop, air fryers are a healthier alternative to deep frying food. In fact, air fryers don’t really fry food at all, but instead utilize hot air to quickly cook and crisp up food to mimic the effects of deep frying.

Over the last few years, air fryers have become the go-to for cooking everything from vegetables, to homemade French fries, meat, and even cookies. They’ve become so popular, that people have even discovered hacks for cooking your favorite frozen foods and appetizers in an air fryer.

Whether you’re a dedicated air fryer user or just starting to dip your toes into the proverbial fry-oil, we’ve gathered a list of essentials that will give you everything you need to whip up delicious treats right in your own kitchen. Check out our list below, and be sure to watch Access Daily on Friday to see how Chef Kelsey Nixon makes mac and cheese along with crispy ravioli in an air fryer!

Wolfgang Puck 9.7QT Stainless Steel Air Fryer by Synergy$149.99 Buy Now

Wolfgang Puck 1000-Watt Air Fryer Lid & Accessories by Synergy$49.99 Buy Now

Floating Tweezer Tongs by Yamazaki Home$12.00 Buy Now

Floating Spatula by Yamazaki Home$12.00 Buy Now

Floating Slotted Tongs by Yamazaki Home$12.00 Buy Now

Hot Grips by Our Place$25.00 Buy Now

End Grain Cutting Board by American Integrity Products$39.99 Buy Now

Knife Trio by Our Place$145.00 Buy Now

Serving Stand by Yamazaki Home$30.00 Buy Now