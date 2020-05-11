AJ Michalka Reflects On Final Season Of ‘She-Ra’ & How Fans Still Love ‘Potential Breakup Song’

AJ Michalka has major love for her time on “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”

The actress, who voiced Catra in the animated series, recently chatted with Access Hollywood about the show’s final fifth season.

She reflected on her time on the show and how it has evolved.

“To see where its gone and to see that the fandom has been such a, kind of pinnacle part of our world. You know going to different conventions, seeing the cosplay, the fan art online – I just never knew the show would grow into something so big,” she said. “And it’s really cool, our characters have been able to tell a beautiful story and at the end of the day the show is all centered around friendship and what you’ll do for your best friend and I think that, to me, is a very important topic to touch on right now, especially in the animated world… The cool think about this show is that we’re representing so many walks of life.”

On top of lending her voice to Catra, the 29-year-old also lent her voice to the finale season’s theme song, “Warrior.”

“We were already wrapped with season five, they asked me to come in and re-record the theme song just for promotional use for the final season and I’m a big fan of the song anyway, I think it’s a really well written pop song – I’m so used to the original recording because of watching every episode,” she said. “But doing it in a more dark fashion kind of as the voice of Catra in more of like, a villainous tone, was really cool.”

In addition to discussing the show, the artist also spoke out about some of her past bops, which remain fan favorites to this day including her and her sister Aly’s 2007 hit, “Potential Breakup Song.”

“It’s crazy to me! I’ll be driving in the car and someone will pull up to me knowing that it’s me and they’ll be blasting the song,” she said. “The amount of people who still care about that tune is crazy but I think that’s what’s so powerful about music. It can be kind of a time capsule for your life.”

“She-Ra’s” final season is going to be available on Netflix.

— Stephanie Swaim