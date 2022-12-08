Al Roker Is Home After Second Hospital Stay: ‘Grateful To Family, Friends, Medical Folks’

Al Roker is on the mend.

The “Today” show weatherman took to Instagram to tell followers that he is back home from the hospital after suffering from a series of health issues.

“Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers,” the 68-year-old wrote alongside a series of photos, including a pic with his wife Deborah Roberts and daughter Leila.

Deborah also took to the social media platform to share the good news, writing, “On this Thursday we are beyond thankful for beautiful, caring family and friends and the power of a brilliant medical team. Looking back at this anniversary celebration with @alroker so many years ago, I cherish the happy times and look forward to so very many more. Blessed and grateful are the words defining our life today.”

The beloved TV personality was first admitted to the hospital with blood clots that went from his legs to his lungs last month.

He left the hospital in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family, but missed hosting the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.

Just one day after the holiday, Al reportedly returned to the hospital due to complications.

“Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he’s in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,” Hoda Kotb said on the “Today” show.