Alessandra Ambrosio Raves About Her Adorable Lookalike Daughter (EXCLUSIVE)

Alessandra Ambrosio is all about that mom life!

The supermodel and mother of two was at the premiere of the Amazon Original kids special, “L.O.L Surprise! Winter Disco Movie,” on Nov. 3, 2019 where she talked exclusively to Access Hollywood about motherhood and more.

Alessandra, who is mom to daughter Anja, 11, and Noah, 7, revealed that she loves many things about motherhood, but mostly she adores, “just spending time with (Anja and Noah). Like seeing them growing, flourishing their personalities.”

The supermodel also raved about how her daughter Anja looks just like her!

“It’s the best thing, I feel like since she was born, you know it was interesting because I looked at her and she looked like me as a baby and now, you know like she does look like me, but she has her own personality,” she stated. “She’s super energetic, and she’s just got her own personality and it’s amazing for me to see my daughter you know, being who she is and whatever makes her happy.”

And one thing Anja loves? The “L.O.L” franchise!

“I’m here cause I know my daughter loves the L.O.L., she’s always been a big fan you know, like the whole thing of opening them ,” she said.

The 38-year-old stunner also opened up about some of her top parenting tips, and what she likes to instill in her little ones.

“For me it’s about (teaching) my kids…being kind to other people, taking care of the world cause I think it’s something we need right now you know, taking care of our planet, our mother Earth,” Ale shared. “

You know and being happy, like finding their own happiness.”

“L.O.L Surprise! Winter Disco Movie” is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

— Stephanie Swaim