Alex Rodriguez Posts Sexy Snaps Of Jennifer Lopez On Their Beach Getaway

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are just out here being our favorite couple ever!

The pair has been posting snaps from their beach getaway on Instagram over the weekend — and J-lo still looks hot AF in a messy bun and workout clothes.

“Enjoying a little R&R with my heart,” the former MLB star captioned a selfie of him and Jen.

J-Lo’s hips didn’t lie in a sexy video Alex posted of the 49-year-old dancing poolside!

Heading into the weekend like: 🌴

The couple snapped a sunset beach selfie where the “Second Act” star was showing off all her assets in a sexy green bikini.

#beachbums 🌅🌴💕

J-Lo also debuted the sexy swimwear on her Instagram Story as she sent a message to all her “queens out there” for International Women’s Day.

Never change, J-Rod.

