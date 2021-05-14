Alex Rodriguez Smiles During Daddy Dinner Date with Daughters After Jennifer Lopez Split

Alex Rodriguez is spending some quality time with his daughters following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

The 45-year-old shared a photo of himself on Thursday with 16-year-old Natasha and 13-year-old Ella, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The cute snapshot shows ARod smiling with his family as they sit in front of a massive spread including shrimp kebabs, asparagus, salad and more.

“Din din with my girls! #DaddyDinnerDate,” he captioned the post along with two heart emojis.

The baseball legend debuted a trimmer physique at the end of April, revealing his slimmed down figure in a before-and-after Instagram post that proved sticking to his New Year’s resolution paid off.

“Left the Dad-bod in 2020. Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips,” he wrote.

Alex has been keeping busy since he and former fiancée JLo announced their decision to part ways after a two-year engagement in early April.

The couple issued a joint statement to Access Hollywood at the time that read, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”



Just hours before he and JLo confirmed their split, Alex took a bittersweet trip down memory lane, sharing tender memories from their relationship on his Instagram story and tagging Jennifer in the posts.

The dad of two showed a framed photo of their names written inside a heart in the sand and cute shots of him and Jen posing with their blended family.

Prior to their split, Jennifer and Alex postponed their wedding not once, but twice, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Back in December, the superstar told Access Hollywood that despite the change of plans she and ARod knew it was the right thing to do and they were still in no rush to tie the knot.

