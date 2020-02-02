Alex Rodriguez Smiles Over Rumored Summer Wedding Plans, But Doesn’t Confirm Them

Alex Rodriguez is mum’s the word about his rumored summer wedding to Jennifer Lopez!

Access Hollywood caught up with the former MLB star at Super Bowl LIV, where his leading lady JLo is set to slay the halftime show, and Alex wouldn’t confirm or deny anything when it comes to his plans to marry Jennifer.

When Access’ Scott Evans asked Alex about his wedding potentially happening this summer, Alex smiled and joked, “I don’t know anything about that.”

He then turned to his daughter, Natasha, and kidded, “Have you heard about that?”

Rumors have been swirling for months that Alex and Jennifer are planning to tie the knot this summer. The timing would be perfect!

The pair got engaged in March 2019, making the summer about a year and a half from when Alex got down on one knee.