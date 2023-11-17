Alexa PenaVega & Carlos PenaVega Announce They’re Expecting Baby No. 4: ‘Número Cuatro!’

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are expanding their family!

The “Spy Kids” star and the “Big Time Rush” alum announced on Nov. 17 that they are expecting their fourth child together.

The happy couple broke the news in a joint Instagram post, which featured photos of Alexa showing off her baby bump in a metallic bodysuit. Carlos posed beside her, and the two smiled wide as they both cradled her bump.

“Thank God we love adventures,” Alexa captioned their post, adding three heart-eyed emojis. “Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro!”

Many fans and friends filled the comment section of the post with their well wishes.

Vanessa Hudgens wrote, “Can’t stop won’t stop. Congratulations lovesss.”

TLC’s Chilli also sent her love, writing, “Omgosh!!! Congratulations.”

Alexa and Carlos are already parents of three children. They welcomed son Ocean in 2016, son Kingston in 2019 and daughter Rio in 2021.

The actors tied the knot in 2014 and are set to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary in January.

Congrats to the soon-to-be family of six!