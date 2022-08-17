Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split After More Than 8 Years Of Marriage

It’s over for Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” actress and the “Mad Men” alum have gone their separate ways after more than eight years of marriage, reps for both stars confirmed to Access Hollywood.

Vincent filed divorce papers in Putnam County Court in New York on Aug. 10, according to multiple outlets.

The couple’s split comes roughly a decade after they first were romantically linked after working together on “Mad Men.” Vincent portrayed Pete Campbell in the hit AMC series, and Alexis had a guest arc as his love interest Beth Dawes.

The pair tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed a baby boy in the fall of 2015. The notably private pair didn’t publicly confirm they’d become parents until 2016, after Alexis’ “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” co-star Scott Patterson shed light on her life as a mom to Glamour.

“She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy,” he shared in part at the time. “I remember her as an 18-year-old kid, fresh out of college coming into Hollywood and being a little overwhelmed. She’s just the most likable, intelligent person and adorable human being. She hasn’t changed at all. She looks the same.”

“We’re comparing notes because my son is about a year and a half older than her young son,” he added. “I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect.”

News of Alexis and Vincent’s split comes months after a shakeup in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star’s professional life. This past May, she announced that she would be leaving “The Handmaid’s Tale” ahead of its upcoming fifth season.

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this time,” she shared in a statement to Variety. “I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”