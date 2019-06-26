‘Alf’ Star Max Wright Dies At 75 Following Cancer Battle (Report)

Hollywood has lost an ’80s favorite. “Alf” star Max Wright reportedly died on Wednesday at the age of 75.

According to TMZ, the actor passed away at his Hermosa Beach, Calif., home following a battle with cancer. Per the outlet, Wright had been diagnosed with lymphoma in 1995, but he had been in remission for years before the disease resurfaced.

Wright was best known for his role as patriarch Willie on the NBC sitcom “Alf,” which ran for four seasons from 1986 to 1990. Fans got their hopes up after reboot talk circulated in recent years, but the project ultimately didn’t come to fruition.

In addition to “Alf,” Wright’s numerous TV spots included “Cheers,” “Buffalo Bill” and more. He also scored roles in films such as “All That Jazz” and “Reds.”

Wright’s wife, Linda Ybarrondo, died of breast cancer in 2017. The pair was had been married for more than 50 years and shared two children.

Story developing…