Alfonso Ribeiro Joins Tyra Banks as ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cohost

Alfonso Ribeiro is returning to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom but this time as a host!

ABC announced on Thursday that the 50-year-old would be joining Tyra Banks as a cohost for the upcoming 31st season of the dance competition show.

Alfonso won the Mirrorball trophy in season 19 along with his professional partner Witney Carson.

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” Alfonso said in a press release. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

Alfonso will be reuniting with Tyra, who briefly starred with him on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Tyra also shared her excitement for her new cohost, “I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” said Banks. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be returning as judges this season but it will no longer be airing on ABC. “Dancing with the Stars” season 31 have no yet announced a premiere date but it is expected to air on Disney+ this Fall.