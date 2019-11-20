Alicia Keys Helps Announce The 2020 Grammy Nominations: See The List!

Grammy nominations are in! The nominees for the 2020 Grammy awards were announced on Wednesday by Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr. with a little help from artist Alicia Keys, Bebe Rexha and “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King.

Alicia Keys will return to host the 62nd annual Grammy Awards despite saying last year that she would not return to the stage. “You know, honestly, I feel so good. I feel like now I know more than ever. I’m familiar with the space on multiple levels. I’m familiar as an artist,” the 15-time Grammy winner told Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.”

“I feel more ready to like bust the roof off and—I feel good,” she continued. Alicia then continued by reading off the nominees for one very exciting category—best new artist! The “No One” singer, whose most recent track “Time Machine” dropped just this morning, could hardly contain her excitement to help out with the announcement.

Here is the list of this year’s nominees:

Record Of The Year

“Hey, Ma” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” H.E.R.

“Talk” Khalid

“Old Town Road” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” Lizzo

“Sunflower” Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

“I, I” Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell!” Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” H.E.R.

“7″ Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” Lizzo

“Father Of The Bride” Vampire Weekend

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish

“Bring My Flowers Now” Brandi Carlile

“Hard Place” H.E.R.

“Lover” Taylor Swift

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Love” Lewis Capaldi

“Truth Hurts” Lizzo

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” Beyonce

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish

“Seven Rings” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” Taylor Swift

Best R&B Performance

“Could Have Been” Daniel Caesar ft. Brandy

“Could’ve Been” H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” Lizzo ft. Guccimane

“Roll Some Mo” Lucky Daye

“Come Home” Anderson Park ft. Andre3000

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Rap Album

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” Dreamville

“Championships” Meek Mill

“I AM > I Was” 21 Savage

“IGOR” Tyler, the Creator

“The Lost Boy” YBN Cordae

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Lion King: The Gift” Beyonce

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” Ed Sheeran

“Lover” Taylor Swift

Best Rock Album

“Amo” Bring Me The Horizon

“Social Cues” Cage The Elephant

“In The End” The Cranberries

“Trauma” I Prevail

“Feral Roots” Rival Sons

Best Dance Recording

“Linked” Bonobo

“Got To Keep On” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart” Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” RUFUS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” Skrillex & Boys Noize ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Thirsty Ghost” Sara Gazarek

“Love & Liberation” Jazzmeia Horn

“Alone Together” Catherine Russell

“12 Little Spells” Esperanza Spalding

“Screenplay” The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Gospel Album

“Long Live Love” Kirk Franklin

“Goshen” Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

“Tunnel Vision” Gene Moore

“Settle Here” William Murphy

“Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” CeCe Winans

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album

“X 100PRE” Bad Bunny

“Oasis” J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Indestructible” Flor De Toloache

“Almadura” iLe

“El Mal Querer” Rosalia

Best Americana Album:

“Years To Burn” Calexico And Iron & Wine

“Who Are You Now” Madison Cunningham

“Oklahoma” Keb’ Mo’

“Tales Of America” J.S. Ondara

“Walk Through Fire” Yola

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

“Beastie Boys Book” (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

“Becoming” Michelle Obama

“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor” Eric Alexandrakis

“Mr. Know-It-All” John Waters

“Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Music Film:

“Homecoming” Beyoncé

“Remember My Name” David Crosby

“Birth Of The Cool” Miles Davis

“Shangri-La” Various Artists

“Anima” Thom Yorke

Best Comedy Album

“Quality Time” Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable” Ellen DeGeneres

“Right Now” Aziz Ansari

“Son Of Patricia” Trevor Noah

“Sticks & Stones” Dave Chappelle