Alicia Keys’ Son Performed With Her At The iHeartRadio Awards & Stole The Show With A Killer Move

Alicia Keys’ talent officially runs in the family!

The music superstar brought a special guest onstage for her performance at Thursday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. Alicia’s 8-year-old son, Egypt, accompanied her during a live rendition of her new single “Raise A Man,” and proved he’s inherited his famous mom’s piano skills.

WATCH: Alicia Keys Plays 2 Pianos At Once In Jaw-Dropping Grammys Performance

Egypt took a seat at his very own baby grand after Alicia sweetly introduced him as the “man I get to raise.” While the youngster’s composure in front of the massive audience was impressive, his spotlight shined even brighter when he got to show off his dance moves.

Alicia transitioned into her 2003 hit “You Don’t Know My Name,” and asked the crowd to join her in a sing-a-long. While the 15-time Grammy winner encouraged everyone to wave their arms back and forth, Egypt had his own plan in mind and busted out some serious flossing skills – along with a huge grin on his face!

Throw your hands in the or floss if you can #iHeartAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/hOYxC3kXgY — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 15, 2019

WATCH: Taylor Swift Calls Out Haters Who Said Her Tour Would Be A ‘Massive Failure’ At iHeartRadio Awards

The little one has a lot to smile about. Earlier in the evening, Alicia accepted iHeartRadio’s Innovator Award and made sure to give her proud family a cute shoutout.

Egypt may have gone on to steal the show, but his little brother apparently had a different goal in mind.

“I think my son Genesis is maybe trying to take Taylor [Swift] out tonight,” Alicia joked of the 4-year-old during her speech.

— Erin Biglow