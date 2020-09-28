Alicia Silverstone Praises Son Bear’s Long Hair Despite Bullying: ‘He Knows Who He Is’

Alicia Silverstone loves every inch of her 9-year-old son Bear’s hair!

The 43-year-old “Clueless” star shared a sweet photo of her little one rocking a messy bun on Instagram, writing a lengthy caption about his long hair.

“One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp,” she shared. “After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said ‘please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.’ That’s my boy!”

Alicia went on to praise Bear for his confidence, continuing, “He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long. Mama and Papa aren’t going to stop him from being him. He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!”

Alicia isn’t the only celeb mama who’s opened up about her son’s hair. In October 2019, Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a mommy-shamer who suggested that her son Reign should cut his hair. “She really need not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” Kourtney replied. “He is a happy boy.”

Reign has since shaved his long locks, and Kourtney shared a snap of the drastic change with the caption, “I am not ok.”

Alicia concluded her post with a cheeky reminder of all the long-haired male celebs out there, writing, “Plus there are so many very handsome men who have long hair Brad Pitt… Harry Styles…. Jason Momoa… even Jesus … all long hair! Just sayin.”

— by Katcy Stephan