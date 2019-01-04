He’s bringing sexy back! Justin Timberlake is back out on tour after he took a month-long hiatus from his Man of the Woods tour due to bruised vocal chords. JT shared the happy news in a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday, with a video that he captioned, “And… we’re back. See you tomorrow DC! #MOTWTOUR.”

“First of all, happy new year. Hope everyone had a great holiday. D.C. We’re here. We’re back. I can’t wait. We’re excited,” an excited JT told his fans in the video.

The tour is picking up in D.C. with a show on Friday and then will continue through the southern United States.

Justin has been on medical rest since early December and addressed his illness in a Instagram post before the New Year.

“Hey Guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords,” he wrote via a shared note on Instagram. “My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding—I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on rescheduled dates.”

And now he’s officially back — we’re happy you are, Justin!