Amanda Bynes Pregnant With First Child: ‘Baby On Board!’

Amanda Bynes is apparently going to be a mom!

The actress shared her big news with what looked like an ultrasound photo on Tuesday, telling Instagram followers in a short caption that she’s got a “baby on board!”

Minutes earlier, Amanda’s fiancé Paul Michael announced their soon-to-be new addition in his own social media post, adding a selfie of him and the “What a Girl Wants” star alongside the same sonogram pic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B925XuLBV2m/

“Baby in the making,” he wrote.

The couple’s milestone comes just weeks after Amanda confirmed their engagement with a now-deleted Valentine’s Day post in which she called Paul the “love of my life.” He followed up with Insta photos of an eye-popping, emerald-cut diamond ring to commemorate the occasion.

Earlier this month, the pair reportedly called off their wedding plans as Amanda appeared to wipe all traces of Paul off her social media accounts. However, the lovebirds appeared to get back on track shortly afterward and the former child star assured fans all was well with a new cuddled-up snap, calling Paul “my love.”

Amanda and Paul have kept further details about her pregnancy under wraps for now, but a source told E! News that it’s “very, very early” and the 31-year-old’s parents had already been informed.

— Erin Biglow