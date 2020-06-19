Amanda Kloots Says Nick Cordero Has Lost 65 Pounds And Still Can’t Move

Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots took to her Instagram stories to share an update on her husband’s health—and some of what she revealed was shocking.

The Broadway actor’s wife first shared the news of her husband’s hospitalization and subsequent Coronavirus diagnosis on April 1, and has since been regularly sharing updates about his health. In Thursday’s Instagram Live, Amanda revealed that her husband is still on a ventilator and has lost nearly 65 pounds during his hospital stay.

“That’s what’s so heartbreaking… he’s so weak. He still can’t move and his muscles are definitely atrophying. He’s lost 65 pounds. What Nick has lost is muscle…and you can’t really get your muscles back until you can move.”

When asked by a fan if Nick was able to move at all, Amanda responded, “Unfortunately not. He’s so weak that he can’t move. His muscles are definitely atrophying.”

Amanda also shared that she knows there’s a long battle still to come—after all, Nick’s leg was amputated earlier this year after he got an infection and sepsis due to complications from the disease.

“When he gets out of the hospital, because he is getting out of this hospital, he would go to a rehab center and probably be at a rehab center for a year before even coming home. They say for every week in the ICU is a month in rehab,” Amanda shared.

But despite Nick’s ongoing battle, his wife is confident that he will recover and make it home.

“I keep telling Nick that when he finally comes home, we’ll be sitting on the patio, playing ‘Our House,’ drinking wine under bistro lights … and looking at each other like, ‘Whoa, we did it!'”

Amanda’s update came less than a week after she revealed that her and Nick’s son Elvis had taken his first steps—and of course, Amanda was immediately devastated that her husband wasn’t there to see the milestone.

“Of course my mind went to Nick and missing that moment… and that wasn’t easy,” she shared.