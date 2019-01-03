Amandla Stenberg’s Controversial Interracial Nazi Romance Movie Sparks Backlash Online

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg’s new movie is facing some major backlash.

She stars in “Where Hands Touch,” which is a period drama about an interracial teenager who falls in love with a member of the Hitler Youth during World War II.

The film was made available for viewing on iTunes in the United States, according to the film’s director Amma Asante, and since its release has faced a lot of online criticism.

Amandla defended the film in a previous interview with Variety from August 2018.

“I think it’s challenging for people to conceive of a story about the Holocaust that is not centered around the Jewish experience, but the experience of someone else,” she told the publication.

“But I think what the movie does really beautifully is it demonstrates what happens with these tricky intersections of identity and how we still continue to be human and love and be loved, despite that,” she added.

And while a lot of the online reactions have been negative, some people did come to the film’s defense.

