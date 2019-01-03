Amandla Stenberg’s new movie is facing some major backlash.

She stars in “Where Hands Touch,” which is a period drama about an interracial teenager who falls in love with a member of the Hitler Youth during World War II.

The film was made available for viewing on iTunes in the United States, according to the film’s director Amma Asante, and since its release has faced a lot of online criticism.

Why is Amandla Stenberg in these horrible fake woke romance films. The newest film “where hands touch” literally has them romantically involved with hitler youth — latinx artist on breakfast burrito (@pettingpuppies) January 2, 2019

where hands touch is proof that just because you CAN do something doesn’t mean you SHOULD — she’s writing a novel (@cosmicblackgirl) January 2, 2019

Apparently, Amma Assante is blocking everyone that is critiquing her film Where Hands Touch. I mean… you can do that, Amma. However, perhaps making a romance film where a Black girl and a Nazi fall in love and releasing it during a global fascist resurgence ain't it. — Bae Grylls (@[email protected]) (@TheAuracl3) January 3, 2019

in other news i'm 15 minutes into where hands touch and it's BAD (but then again we knew that already) — vanessa (@thomasshelbys) January 2, 2019

The fact that neither the actors/producers/director revalued if a movie about humanising nazi's in a politically climate where neonazi's are on the rise is…concerning #wherehandstouch pic.twitter.com/gtczXnSr2Q — Anna (@KendridKamonne) January 3, 2019

Where Hands Touch is being rightfully dragged to kingdom come and I’m just thinking about when it was announced and how many people tried to tell Amma and Amandla it was a bad move. And now here we are. pic.twitter.com/4ZFmQWeCk9 — Rebekah Weatherspoon (@RdotSpoon) January 3, 2019

Amandla defended the film in a previous interview with Variety from August 2018.

“I think it’s challenging for people to conceive of a story about the Holocaust that is not centered around the Jewish experience, but the experience of someone else,” she told the publication.

“But I think what the movie does really beautifully is it demonstrates what happens with these tricky intersections of identity and how we still continue to be human and love and be loved, despite that,” she added.

And while a lot of the online reactions have been negative, some people did come to the film’s defense.

My first movie in 2019

#WhereHandsTouch

writing by. and i loved It sad but hopeful hatred has nothing to do with yur skin color but its a sickness in mankind until we cure it it will still be there😭🙏🙏@AmmaAsante

#WhereHandsTouch @amandlastenberg — ITFIT (@GreenIT19) January 3, 2019

I love it I just finished watching it I couldn’t stop my tears 😭❤️ — ندى الشهري 💫. (@Alshehr22) January 3, 2019

— Stephanie Swaim