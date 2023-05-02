Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie React To Ed Sheeran & Alanis Morissette As ‘American Idol’ Guest Judges

“American Idol’s” superstar judging panel just welcomed two new members!

Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette are set to fill in for Katy Perry and Lionel Richie while the full-time judges head to London for their scheduled performances at King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

Katy, Lionel and Luke Bryan shared with Access Hollywood on Monday how they’re hoping the temporary arrangement shakes out for their fellow music superstars and the contestants.

“I think they’re gonna have a great time,” Lionel said, adding, “The kids appreciate real artists. So we’re not just sitting here giving you some advice based on something we heard. We’re on stage with you. We know what it’s like. And of course, to get those two giving their opinions? And they get to talk to them. It’s the best.”

For Katy, she’s hoping her fellow A-listers will give the young contestants the same guidance they’ve come to experience on the competition so far.

“I just hope that they keep it real and keep it honest. … I think that’s how these kids grow is from really constructive criticism,” the “Firework” songstress said, teasing that at least one of the temporary replacements may have taken over the spotlight already!

“But seeing their reaction when they said Ed Sheeran was gonna be there, I mean – I think they don’t care if we don’t come back,” Katy smiled.

As the lone “Idol” judge holding down the fort, Luke shared how he’s feeling about being the veteran panel member next week.

“It’ll be fun sharing the ‘Idol’ stage with Ed and Alanis, you know, they’re both massive, massive, wonderful musicians, creatively, and it’ll be interesting to hear how they critique and how they go about talking to the kids,” he said.

“American Idol” airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8 PM ET on ABC.

— Erin Biglow