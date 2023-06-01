Amy Duggar ‘So Proud’ Of Jill Duggar For ‘Speaking Out’ In ‘Shiny Happy People’ Docuseries

Amy Duggar King isn’t holding back.

The reality star spoke out to Access Hollywood about being a part of the new docuseries, “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.”

The 36-year-old praised Jill Duggar, who along with her husband Derrick Dillard is also a part of the docuseries, for also speaking out about the Institute in Basic Life Principles, the religion the Duggar family grew up in.

“I feel like, you know, there’s a lot of backlash that you can receive when you’re going against such a big organization, I guess you could call it. More of a ‘cult’ if you ask me. But yeah, I do believe that, we encourage each other, right? So Jill and I are like, ‘We’ve got this’ like, ‘You’ve got this, keep being strong.’ And I’m just so, so proud of Jill and Jinger (Duggar) for speaking out and using their voices. And like I said, I think it’s gonna comfort millions for those that watch it,” she said.



She also spoke about Josh Duggar, who was sentenced in 2022 to over 12 years in federal prison for his child pornography conviction, claiming she doesn’t think he is “sorry for anything he’s done.”

Amy also shared a message for Josh’s wife Anna, who has remained with him amid the legal situation.

“The marriage that you have endured, I’ll put it like that, isn’t true love. It’s not true love. Love doesn’t hurt like that,” she said. “I’ve reached out, I’ve tried. It breaks my heart to think about it, honestly because I’ve tried. I’ve tried Instagram, I’ve tried Twitter, I’ve tried email, I’ve tried text, I’ve tried calling. I don’t know if her phone is being monitored, and I don’t know if there’s control, like we were talking about too with IBLP on that as well. You can’t pray that away, you can’t pray that type of sickness away. And it’s just so sad, because I am here to help. I am here.”

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” starts streaming June 2 on Prime Video.

— Stephanie Swaim