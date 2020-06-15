Amy Grant Gets Sudden Open Heart Surgery And Shares First Scar Photos

Amy Grant is thankful to be on the mend.

The singer updated fans on what she called a “miraculous” recovery from “unanticipated” open heart surgery, revealing that she’d undergone the procedure on June 3.

Amy shared multiple Instagram photos of her post-op journey on Monday, including a close-up look at the vertical scar down her chest. The 59-year-old is seen smiling from her hospital bed in one shot, and penned a lengthy caption reflecting on the “unique experience” of facing a medical scare in the midst of such a “crazy, broken, yet beautiful time” in the world.

“The only way I can explain my experience would be to ask you to imagine a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon,” Amy explained, adding that she “didn’t want” to go under the knife but had no choice.

Though the Christian pop star noted that her operation was “unanticipated,” the condition it addressed has reportedly been present since birth. Amy’s rep told “Today” that she has PAPVR, which stands for partial anomalous pulmonary venous return. According to the Mayo Clinic and other accredited medical organizations, those with PAPVR have pulmonary veins attached to their heart’s left atrium instead of the right.

Amy continued her message with a note of gratitude for the support from fans, friends and loved ones, sharing how the positive thoughts, along with her faith, helped shift her perspective in a way she didn’t expect.

“From the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back.. just pushing me through,” she wrote. “Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it.

Amy went on to thank those who sent prayers her way, urging followers to continue the practice with current events in mind.

“Prayer changes everything. Let’s keep those prayers going for our country and let’s turn all the brokenness into love and seeing each other. I love you,” she concluded.

— Erin Biglow