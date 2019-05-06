Amy Schumer Gives Birth To Baby Boy At Almost The Same Time As Meghan Markle: First Pics!

Amy Schumer’s baby boy has finally arrived and she shared the super happy news (and the little guys first picture!) on her Instagram late on Monday. Amy shared a picture of her husband Chris kissing her forward while she cradles their newborn baby. She captioned the snap, “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.”

Amy, who lives in New York City was just about 6 hours apart from Meghan Markle, who gave birth to a son on May 6. Amy joked throughout her pregnancy that she and Meghan were due around the same time. Both women also went past their due dates too, as Prince Harry revealed on Monday morning that Meghan was a couple days past her own due date of late April.

In fact, Amy openly shared how far past she was past her due date in a series of funny snaps leading up to her son’s birth. Over the weekend, the comedian shared a snap of herself with her shirt pulled up to reveal her very pregnant belly. She captioned the funny pic, “Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time? It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant Well imagine how I feel mother fuckers!!!!!! #soblessed #hatemondaysloveweekendstho.”

This is Amy and Chris’ first child together. Congratulations to the happy couple.