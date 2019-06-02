Anderson Cooper Pens A Touching Birthday Post To Andy Cohen: ‘Proud OF All You’ve Done’

Anderson Cooper is celebrating his bestie Andy Cohen on his 51st birthday!

Anderson took to Instagram on Sunday to write a touching post to his pal, as well as share a sweet photo of them posing with Andy’s son, Benjamin.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! @bravoandy. So proud of all you’ve done, and for you and Baby Benjamin, it’s just the beginning,” Anderson wrote alongside the pic.

Anderson wasn’t the only star who took to social media to celebrate the Bravo head honcho. Kelly Ripa also shared a birthday tribute to her pal on her Instagram Story, saying that Andy is one of her favorite geminis. Her son Michael also shares a birthday with Andy too!

Kelly also snapped some video from what appears to be Andy’s birthday party!

Happy birthday Andy!