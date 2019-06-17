Anderson Cooper’s Mom Gloria Vanderbilt Dies At 95 Following Battle With Cancer

Anderson Cooper‘s mother, famous fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt, has passed away at the age of 95.

The CNN journalist confirmed the sad news on the network on Monday morning. According to Anderson, his mother had been battling cancer stomach cancer.

“Earlier this month, we had to take her to the hospital. That’s where we learned she had very advanced cancer in her stomach and that it had spread. When the doctor told her she had cancer, she was silent for a while, and then she said, ‘Well, it’s like that old song: Show me the way to get out of this world, because that’s where everything is.'”

Anderson and his mother Gloria often had ups and downs in their relationship, but in recent years the pair became very close and even penned a joint memoir together three years ago. ” The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son Talk About Life, Love, and Loss,” offered an intimate glimpse into their relationship via a collection of letters and emails.

