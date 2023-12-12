Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ & ‘Homicide: Life On The Street’ Star, Dead At 61

Television and film star Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor passed away on Dec. 11 after a brief illness, his publicist confirmed to NBC News.

Braugher received 11 Emmy nominations over the course of his more than three decades in Hollywood.

After making his film debut in 1989’s “Glory,” he gained further acclaim for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton on the 1990s police drama “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

He appeared in six of the show’s seven seasons and won an Emmy, a Satellite Award, NAACP Image Award and two TCA Awards for his performance.

Braugher later starred on “Men of A Certain Age” alongside Ray Romano and Scott Bakula, which ran from 2009 to 2011.

In recent years, he showed off his comedic chops and deadpan delivery as fan-favorite character Captain Raymond Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

He won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series over the sitcom’s eight-season run, which concluded in 2021.

Braugher also had dozens of film credits to his name, including in “The Mist,” “City of Angels” and “Salt.” His final film role was in the 2022 drama “She Said.”