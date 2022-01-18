André Leon Talley, Former Vogue Creative Director, Dead At 73

André Leon Talley has died.

The former creative director of Vogue has passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at a hospital in White Plains, N.Y., according to TMZ.

His cause of death has not been made public at this time.

The late star changed the fashion world, serving as Vogue’s creative director starting back in 1988 through 1995.

He continued on at the company as an Editor-At-Large from 1998 through 2013 when he left the company. He worked alongside current Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for years.

Talley also was known for his time spent on “America’s Next Top Model,” where he served as a judge alongside Tyra Banks from 2010-2011 during Cycle 14 – Cycle 15 of the series.

He has worked at Women’s Wear Daily, W, as well as the New York Times. Talley has not only worked as a journalist, but he has also penned multiple books including his most recent autobiography, “The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir.”

— Stephanie Swaim

