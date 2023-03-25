Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Son Nick Dead At 43 After Cancer Battle: ‘We Are All Totally Bereft’

Andrew Lloyd Webber is mourning the death of his eldest son, Nicholas Lloyd Webber.

The famed musical theater composer shared the sad news of the 43-year-old’s passing in a tweet on Saturday.

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” Andrew wrote. “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft.”

In a statement earlier this month, Andrew revealed that Nick had been diagnosed with gastric cancer 18 months ago and was now critically ill and in the hospital.

“We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family,” his statement at the time read in part.

Earlier this week, Andrew gave an update on his son and shared his gratitude for the love their family had received.

‘I just want to thank you first for the huge outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick,” he said in part. “He’s now been moved into a hospice, and he’s battling away. I think he’s over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia he’s got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. But we’re all here, and the family here has gathered around. It was the right place for us all to be, I think.

When news of Nick’s passing broke, many stars from Broadway and beyond shared their condolences.

Lin-Manuel Miranda commented on Andrew’s post, “Our whole family mourns with you, Andrew. Sending you love and peace.”

Nicole Scherzinger wrote, “My heart breaks for you and your family. I am so so sorry Andrew. Sending my love and prayers.”

Linedy Genao, the star of Andrew’s new Broadway show “Bad Cinderella,” shared in a comment of her own, “I am so sorry, Andrew. My deepest condolences to you and your family. Sending you all of our love and prayers.”

Like his famous father, Nick was a composer. His scores were featured in the BBC One series “Love, Lies and Records,” the film “The Last Bus,” and the stage musical “Fat Friends The Musical,” among other projects.