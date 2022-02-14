Andrew Whitworth’s Daughter Wins Internet For Reading At 2022 Super Bowl Game

Andrew Whitworth may have become NFL Man Of The Year and won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but his daughter is winning the internet for reading during the game.

In several photos snapped by fans, Andrew’s youngest daughter, Katherine was spotted rocking her dad’s No. 77 jersey and nonchalantly reading what appeared to be a book at the game. She didn’t even really appear to be paying attention to the action on the field.

The internet went wild, with fans applauding her for reading and promoting bookworms everywhere.

Andrew, who has played in the NFL for 16 years, reacted to the news on the “Today Show,” noting that his 7-year-old’s full attention may have been at the book in her lap, but that’s just her!

 


“Oh, it’s special,” Whitworth told co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “She’s the fourth one and, you know, the hardest one. That’s her,” cracking a smile. “She’s so cool,” the proud dad explained. “She’s just her in every moment, and that’s what makes her special. You know what? It’s that fourth one that’s just the strongest, the toughest and who-she-is the most, out of all of them.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Andrew Whitworth #77 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He added, “That’s why we love her so much.”

Whitworth was surrounded by family and love at SoFi Stadium after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. His wife, Michelle, and kids, were seen swarming him on the field for big hugs after the game. He and Michelle also share twins Sarah and Drew, and son, Michael.

Los Angeles Rams’ Andrew Whitworth pulls his son on stage after winning Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

It was a big game for the LA Rams player for many reasons. Not only did he pick up a Super Bowl ring and get named NFL Man of the Year, he also did it as the oldest active player in the NFL after Tom Brady retired last week. He is also the oldest starting offensive lineman to play in a Super Bowl.

