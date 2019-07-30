Andy Cohen Reveals Whether He’d Have Tituss Burgess Back On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Andy Cohen has no beef with Tituss Burgess.

The Bravo personality told Access that despite his recent “Watch What Happens Live” guest taking issue with Andy’s line of questioning during the show, their tension is purely one-sided.

“He might be, I’m not,” Andy said with a shrug, when asked if he and Tituss are currently feuding.

The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star bristled on-air after Andy brought up Eddie Murphy, Tituss’ co-star in the upcoming film “Dolemite is my Name.” Andy quipped that the comedy legend was “very problematic for the gays at one point,” referencing homophobic remarks Eddie had made early in his career and for which he later apologized.

Tituss and fellow “WWHL” guest Laverne Cox both said they harbor no ill will toward Eddie, with Tituss adding that they’d had “a wonderful time” working together.

“Any troubles he may have had with gay people I guess are gone because he loved me,” the four-time Emmy nominee said, before mouthing something under his breath which he didn’t clarify for Andy.

“Keep going, girl. Do your show,” he told the host.

Tituss later sounded off on social media about the awkward exchange, referring to Andy as “a messy queen” who displayed “ratchet behavior” and “blatant disregard for one of his guests.”

The “30 Rock” alum doubled down on his stance while chatting about the situation on Monday’s “The Wendy Williams Show,” explaining that he had no interest in participating in what he perceived as an attempted “dismantling” of a “comedic giant.”

“I said what I said,” he told Wendy. “Tituss will not be trapped. No. No. We have way too much work to do, we have far more important things to talk about in this nation right now, especially what is going on politically.”

Though Tituss has yet to discuss his future with “WWHL,” Andy seems willing to put their differences aside. After mulling the possibility of welcoming the actor back to the show, Andy said that’s up to Tituss.

“He’s been on four times, sure,” Andy told Access. “He can do whatever he wants. I just don’t want to offend him.”

The 51-year-old also took the high road when addressing the situation on his own SiriusXM radio show, telling listeners that Tituss had “made an entertaining show” that he thought viewers likely enjoyed.

“Sometimes it’s fun to watch the show when the guest hates the host,” Andy mused.

— Erin Biglow