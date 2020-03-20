Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Puts ‘Watch What Happens Live’ On Hold

Andy Cohen addressed his fans on social media on Friday night, revealing to his fans that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Andy shared a candid photo where he’s dressed in a blue sweatshirt and looking at the camera, and wrote in the caption that after feeling unwell for a couple days and quarantining himself, he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” Andy wrote.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host had planned to shoot his hit talk show from his New York City apartment, but that will not be an option at this point in time.

But what matters most is that Andy is staying safe and getting better.

Andy is just one of several stars who have tested positive for coronavirus. Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Daniel Dae Kim, Colton Underwood and several others have come forward and revealed that they also have tested positive.

