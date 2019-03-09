Andy Cohen Totally Roasted An Instagram User That Shaded The LGBTQ Community

Andy Cohen had the perfect response to a hateful Instagram user that made a rude comment about LGBTQ parents.

The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host took to Instagram to post a sweet snap with his newborn son Benjamin.

A user commented, “I hate that picture because I can’t stand mentally sick LGBTQ and that they are able to adopt…to turn that boy gay in his later years I don’t think they should be able to adopt.”

The 50-year-old then clapped back with an epic response.

“Hey buddy, I know you’re mad because I turned down your offer. You’re just not my type but I am sure you will find a nice guy! Hang in there,” he replied.

Benjamin Allen Cohen was born on February 4th via a surrogate and has met a lot of his dad’s seriously famous friends since!

The talk show star posted adorable photos of his son being visited by some of TV’s finest!

Regardless of the haters, we would guess that Benjamin has a pretty incredible life ahead of him as a Cohen!