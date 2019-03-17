Andy Cohen’s Baby Boy Isn’t Feeling The St. Patrick’s Day Spirit

Andy Cohen’s son looks less than amused about St. Patrick’s day.

The “WWHL” host shared a cute snap of him, his little one and his dog on Sunday.

In the pic, the father-son duo is wearing matching Snoopy pajamas that also are covered in green shamrocks, and the little boy is crying and looks not too happy.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day!” Andy wrote.

Other celebs loved the cute pic and sounded off in the comments section.

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger loved it writing, “So Cute.”

“RHONJ” star Margaret Joseph wrote, “Happy St Patrick’s Day to the cutest family of bawlers.”

Her co-star Joe Gorga also added, “Love it!”

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna simply commented green heart emojis.

Their co-star Denise Richards wrote, “I love his face and how cute is his big brother watching over him.”

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Gretchen Rossi loved the snap writing, “Omg this is the funniest and cutest pic ever.”

Current “RHOC” star Shannon Beador added, “Love this!”

What do you think of the sweet snap?

— Stephanie Swaim