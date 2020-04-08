Andy Grammer Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Aijia Grammer

And baby makes four!

Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia Grammer welcomed their second child, a baby girl, together on Friday, April 3.

Their little girl is named Israel “Izzy” Blue Grammer, according to Us Weekly, and joins their 2-year-old daughter Louisiana “Louie” K.

“In the midst of a lot of bad news, Israel has lit up our house with immense joy. We are so fortunate to have had a safe and sacred midwife home birth,” the couple told US Weekly.

Both Andy and Aijia have been candid on their social media about what it has been like to be awaiting their daughter’s birth amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to Instagram where they are singing, the couple shared some very sweet comments in the caption.

“It’s kind of a wild time to be bringing my child with @andygrammer into the world. I’ll tell you this though, I personally have never been more aware of our connectedness. It feels very much like we are one human body that’s a little sick. One of my favorite quotes is “Earth is but one country, and mankind it’s citizens.” – Baha’u’llah. This truth feels undeniable at the moment. To all the musicians of the world: please fill the internet with beautiful art. We all need it more then ever. This is a special time where your services are really needed. You can be on the front lines of comfort. Let’s grab our guitars, pianos, voices, and whatever we got and make sure that when everyone is anxiously scrolling for information, they are also reminded of our humanity through music,” Aijia wrote.

The duo had previously announced they were expecting their second child back in October 2019, in a super cute Halloween themed post.

Andy wrote, “WE ARE HAVING ANOTHER LITTLE GIRL AND I AM INSANELY, WILDLY, HYPERVENTILATINGLY EXCITED ABOUT IT. There is quite literally NOTHING I want to invest my time and life in more then another little girl. Me and @aijiaofficial are getting another opportunity to raise a strong, playful, empowered little lady.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Andy’s team for comment.

Congrats to the happy family!

— Stephanie Swaim