Angela Bassett Dazzles At 2024 Governors Awards While Being Honored With Award

Angela Bassett has a lot to celebrate!

The actress stepped out on Tuesday at the 2024 Governors Awards and was awarded an honorary Oscar.

The 65-year-old was honored at the event for her contributions to the film industry.

“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,” Academy President Janet Yang previously said in a statement.

She looked stunning at the event in a glittering champagne gown with a ruffly tulle hem.

(L-R) Slater Josiah Vance, Bronwyn Golden Vance, US actress and Honorary Award recipient Angela Bassett and US actor Courtney B. Vance arrive for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

She was joined on the red carpet by husband Courtney B. Vance and their kids Bronwyn and Slater.

