Angela Bassett Dazzles At 2024 Governors Awards While Being Honored With Award

Angela Bassett has a lot to celebrate!

The actress stepped out on Tuesday at the 2024 Governors Awards and was awarded an honorary Oscar.

The 65-year-old was honored at the event for her contributions to the film industry.

“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,” Academy President Janet Yang previously said in a statement.

She looked stunning at the event in a glittering champagne gown with a ruffly tulle hem.

She was joined on the red carpet by husband Courtney B. Vance and their kids Bronwyn and Slater.