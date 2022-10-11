Angela Lansbury, ‘Beauty And The Beast’ & ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Dead At 96

Angela Lansbury has passed away.

The “Beauty and the Beast” star’s family announced the sad news that she had passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” the Family of Dame Angela Lansbury said in a statement obtained by Access Hollywood.

The statement continues, “In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

The beloved actress was known for her roles in “Murder, She Wrote,” “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” and “The Manchurian Candidate.”

She was also known for her voice acting work in films such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Anastasia.”

— Stephanie Swaim