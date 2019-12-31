Angelina Jolie Brings Kids Shiloh And Zahara To Meet Ethiopia’s First Female President

Angelina Jolie and her children are closing 2019 with a special new memory.

The Oscar winner brought four of her kids to Ethiopia ahead of the new year, where oldest daughters Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt joined her for a meeting with President Sahle-Work Zewde on Dec. 30. Zewde took office in October 2018 and is the first woman to lead the African nation.

The visit was especially poignant for Ethiopia native Zahara, who will celebrate her 15th birthday on Jan. 8. Her and Shiloh’s 11-year-old siblings, twins Knox and Vivienne, are said to have come along for the trip as well but did not accompany them for the meeting with President Zewde.

Angelina and the teens were photographed in conversation with the politician, and the group reportedly discussed a number of topics including girls’ education and feminine hygiene needs, particularly the lack of menstrual supplies that results in many female students missing school. According to People, they also touched upon Angelina’s continued effort to fight drug-resistant tuberculosis in the country through a program she named after Zahara.

The experience seemed to illustrate the youngsters’ future plans.

Angelina has said none of her six children intend to go into acting, telling reporters at the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” premiere in September that they’d rather follow in her humanitarian footsteps instead.

“I tried,” the activist revealed to People, when asked if any of the kids appeared in the Disney sequel. “Nobody was interested!”

