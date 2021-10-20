Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and More ‘Eternals’ Stars Skip Women In Hollywood Event Due To Covid-19 Exposure

Some of Hollywood’s leading ladies had to miss out on being honored at Elle’s Women In Hollywood event on Tuesday night.

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff had to cancel their attendance at the event due to a possible Covid-19 exposure, according to multiple published reports.

The stars of “Eternals” were supposed to give speeches at the gala and made up four of the nine honorees.

Elle’s Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia explained their absence during her speech, “I am so deeply grateful to be with you tonight in person…However, the reality of the world we are now living in requires new rules. As you may have heard, the cast of Eternals, who we are honoring here tonight, was just exposed [to COVID], and to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super-isolation. Sorry, but that is the new reality.”

It’s unclear where the exposure occurred but the “Eternals” stars attended the film’s premiere in Hollywood on Monday night along with their costars Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, and director Chloé Zhao.

Disney revealed additional details in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday night that read, “Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events.”

