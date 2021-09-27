Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Spotted Enjoying Second Dinner Together In 3 Months

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have been spotted spending time together in Los Angeles once more.

Nearly three months after they first made headlines for grabbing a meal together at the restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., the “Eternals” actress and the “Save Your Tears” singer joined forces at the same restaurant for another night out.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two matched in black outside of the celebrity hotspot on Saturday. The Weeknd wore a jacket, jeans and boots, while Angelina looked chic in a trench coat and heels.

An eyewitness told E! News that the stars spent two and a half hours together in a private area of the eatery. The source added that while they arrived separately, they both left in the musician’s car.

Neither Angelina nor The Weeknd have publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.

At the time of their June visit to Giorgio Baldi, a source told People that the two had known each other “for some time” and had connected over their shared interest in Ethiopia. The Toronto-born singer is the child of Ethiopian immigrants, and the actress adopted her eldest daughter Zahara from the African country.